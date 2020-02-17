EASLEY — Mildred Virginia Tinsley Fulmer, 89, wife of the late Hoyt Calhoun Fulmer passed from this life on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.

Mrs. Fulmer was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late John Clarence "Doc" and Frances Loudella Tucker Tinsley. She was retired from Singer Manufacturing in Pickens and later worked at ECP in Easley.

Survivors include sons, Michael R. Fulmer of Easley and Tony C. Fulmer of Travelers Rest, two grandsons, Tony Brad Fulmer and Shannon Michael Fulmer and a great-granddaughter Cassie Fulmer. Brothers include Roy Tinsley and John Tinsley and a sister Jo Ann Tinsley Rice.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fulmer was preceded in death by a brother Fred Allen Tinsley.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in the mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens.