SIX MILE — Mildred Kelly Holliday, 85, of Six Mile, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Manna Health and Rehab. Born in Six Mile she was a daughter of the late William Ernest and Gladys Dorsey Kelly. Mildred worked at Sangamo Electric in Pickens for many years and then later at Central Elementary School where she was a lunch lady and loved all the children who came through. For the past three years she was a resident of Manna Health and Rehab where she was loved by everyone who came into contact with her. She was a lively resident who gave the staff much joy with her sweet smile and spicy temperament. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Fletcher (Glenn) of Six Mile; two sons, Phil Holliday (Pam) and Allen Holliday all of Six Mile; three sisters, Betty Holliday of Clemson, Belinda Finley (Bill) of Williamston, and Joan Smith (James) of Pickens; a brother, Wallace Kelly (Peggy) of Pendleton; three grandchildren, Megan Gensler, Justin Holliday, and Nicole Wallace; also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Fletcher, Myles, Mills, Hayes, Finley, and Stella Banks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, who was the love of her life. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, a private graveside service will be held Thursday at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Those desiring to pay their respects may do so from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the LibertyMortuary. Also please visit her tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com to leave a condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Palladium Hospice, 10 Enterprise Blvd., Suite 202, Greenville SC 29615. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.