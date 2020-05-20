SIX MILE — Mildred Kelly Holliday, 85, of Six Mile, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Manna Health and Rehab. Born in Six Mile she was a daughter of the late William Ernest and Gladys Dorsey Kelly. Mildred worked at Sangamo Electric in Pickens for many years and then later at Central Elementary School where she was a lunch lady and loved all the children who came through. For the past three years she was a resident of Manna Health and Rehab where she was loved by everyone who came into contact with her. She was a lively resident who gave the staff much joy with her sweet smile and spicy temperament. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Fletcher (Glenn) of Six Mile; two sons, Phil Holliday (Pam) and Allen Holliday all of Six Mile; three sisters, Betty Holliday of Clemson, Belinda Finley (Bill) of Williamston, and Joan Smith (James) of Pickens; a brother, Wallace Kelly (Peggy) of Pendleton; three grandchildren, Megan Gensler, Justin Holliday, and Nicole Wallace; also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Fletcher, Myles, Mills, Hayes, Finley, and Stella Banks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, who was the love of her life. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, a private graveside service will be held Thursday at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Those desiring to pay their respects may do so from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the LibertyMortuary. Also please visit her tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com to leave a condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Palladium Hospice, 10 Enterprise Blvd., Suite 202, Greenville SC 29615. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020.