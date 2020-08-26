Mildred Looper

DACUSVILLE — Mildred Betty McClain Looper, wife of the late Carmon L. Looper, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Born Oct. 13, 1927, in Oconee County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Robert Nathaniel McClain and Sadie Belle Graham McClain.

Mrs. Looper graduated from North Greenville Junior College (1947) and Winthrop College. She was a devoted wife, retired teacher from the Pickens County School District, and a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church and the Women's Missionary Union. She enjoyed gardening and farming alongside her husband.

Surviving are two nieces and two nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Williams and Frances Armstrong.

Graveside services were held Aug. 23, 2020 in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church W.M.U, 160 Cross Roads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

