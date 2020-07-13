Mildred Williams

EASLEY — Mrs. Mildred Lesley Williams, 92, wife of the late Charles Mauldin Williams, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late John Jackson Lesley and the late Blanche Hughey Lesley, Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Easley High School, attended the University of South Carolina and graduated from Central Wesleyan College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She retired from Forest Acres Elementary School where she taught for seventeen years and was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

Mildred loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are a son, Charles "Jack" Jackson Williams of Easley; a daughter Gaye Williams Cantrell (Stan) of Easley; four grandchildren, Lindsay Yon, Jessy Limbaugh, Kelsey Frazier and Jaclyn Payne; and three great-grandchildren, Foster, Sylvie Yon and Liam Yon. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Williams was predeceased by a brother, Joe Lesley; and two sisters, Jean Bush and Louise Walker.

Funeral services were Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.