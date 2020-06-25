Milledge White
LIBERTY — Milledge T. "Bill" White, age 71, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House.

He was born in Williamston, S.C., a son of the late Jessie Lee White and Elzie Izola Watson White. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy White.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Martin of the home; two step daughters, Angie Dinkel and Beth Anthony both of Liberty; a sister, Grace Burgess of Pelzer; a brother, Roy White (Diane) of Easley; five grandchildren, Jessica Murray (Aaron), Josh Roach, Justin Roach (Kelsey), Kayla O'Shields (Michael), Hunter Anthony; seven great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Caleb, Landon, Ryland, Talon, Grayson, and Kynnidy; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Private services for Mr. White were held on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Roger Todd officiating. No visitation is planned.

The livestream may be viewed by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
