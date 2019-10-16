EASLEY — Mrs. Millie Jean Cooper Sykes, 90, wife of the late Russell "Jay" Sykes, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Born in Winnsboro, S.C., Aug. 14, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Mills and Edith Cooper. She retired from CRS Sirrine Engineers in Greenville, S.C., and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Prayer Warriors Bible Fellowship Class in Easley, S.C.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Ren Harper (Doug), Pamela "Beannie" Webb (Larry), and Amy Noury (Anthony); a son, Russ Sykes (Gwen); grandchildren, Amber Lutz (Jeffrey), Ashley Stipes (Craig), Taylor Doppelheuer (Robert), Lauren Stoltmann (Nick), Zachary Sykes, and Millie and Cecilia Noury; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Annette Haygood of Winnsboro, S.C.; and a brother, Ray Cooper of Charlotte, N.C.

Funeral services were Oct. 13, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. David Gallamore and Rev. Dr. Spencer Haygood. Burial followed in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

