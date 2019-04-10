EASLEY — Minnie Jane Brown Baker, 82, of Easley, went home to be with the Lord on Monday April 1, 2019, at Manna Health and Rehabilitation of Pickens.

Born on November 7, 1936, in Pickens County, she was the only child of the late J.D. and Josie Williams Brown. Jane graduated Valedictorian of the Class of 1954 from Pickens High School. Family was everything to Jane. She enjoyed going to Clemson football games with her family and camping at Twin Lakes. Jane enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music and was a great piano player. She retired after 36 years at Ryobi and she attended LifeChurch in Dacusville.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Leonard Baker; two daughters, Susan Holloway (Steve) and Beth Weisner (Larry); two sons, Sam Baker (Linda) and Eddie Baker (Cara), and three grandchildren, Lindsay Baker, Laura Baker and Jakim Baker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday April 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Roland Bearden and Reverend Chad Albertson officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes. They would like to give a special thank you to Manna Health and Rehabilitation and Long Term Care, Paladium Hospice and the LifeChurch visitation team for all of their care and support.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to LifeChurch at 199 Thomas Mill Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Baker family in making arrangements.