PICKENS — Minnie Bell Neal, age 69, of Pickens, S.C., born May 29, 1950, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 16, 2019. Born in Hendersonville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Edwards and Dellnora Wright Edwards and the wife of the late Loyd Marshall Neal.

She leaves behind a daughter Rebecca Moore (Lloyd) of Pickens and three sons; Bobby Ray Neal (Melisa) of Pickens, Kenneth Neal (Crystal) of Six Mile and Robbie Lee Neal (Charity) of Easley. She is survived by her sister Mamie Blackwell (Luke) of Seneca and Sister In Laws Rosa Edwards and Janie Anders. Ms. Minnie has 12 precious and loving grandchildren and nine loving great-grandchildren.

Minnie is predeceased by brothers Woodrow Edwards, Sam Edwards, Carl Edwards, Will Edwards and sisters Martha Mitchell and Mary Richards.

Minnie worked mainly as a seamstress in various sewing halls throughout her career and was known as a loving mother and grandmother to her extended family. She loved her family, coloring, fishing, card playing and bingo. She could cook a mean dish of polk salad.

A visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, followed by a processional to Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy Church located at 133 Furman L. Smith Memorial Highway, Central, SC 29630 for a graveside service.

Family is accepting to flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Neal family.