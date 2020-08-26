EASLEY — Mitchell Murrell Woodall, Sr., 80, of Easley, husband of Nancy Nix Woodall, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Born in Macon County, Ala., he was the son of the late Sam and Thelma Lovett Woodall. Mitch proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps. He retired from Milliken and was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Homemakers Bible Fellowship Class.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife Nancy, are his son, Mitchell Murrell Woodall, Jr. (Amanda), of Cataula, Ga.; a daughter, Cindy Woodall Robinson (Michael), of Cataula, Ga.; a son-in-law, Todd Owens, of Cataula, Ga.; two sisters, Penny Woodall, of Columbus, Ga., and Pat Cook, of Dothan, Ala.; and five grandchildren, Clay Plemons, Chelsea Woodall Meeks, Kaitlyn Woodall, Carlee Owens and Caleb Owens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Dee Dee Woodall Owens; and his brother, Sam Woodall, Jr.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday evening, Aug. 19, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

