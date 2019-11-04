Monty Wilson

Service Information
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC
29642
(864)-442-1800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Obituary
EASLEY — Monty E. Wilson, 63, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Born in Easley, a son of the late Elmer Wilson and the late Gladys Sumter Wilson, he was a loving father, brother, and grandfather who enjoyed swinging in his swing, riding around in the country, and listening to music. He was retired from Alice Manufacturing after many years of service.

Surviving are daughters, Tasha Golden (Jeff) and Tonya Wilson (Zach Phillips), both of Greenville; a brother, Dan Wilson (Elaine) of Easley; and grandchildren, Israel Moore, Kaleb Moore, and Nate Golden.

The family received friends on Nov. 1, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
