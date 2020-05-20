Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Myra Duncan Burrell, 98, of North B Street, beloved wife of the late Jack Henry Burrell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence. Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late LaFayette and Ada Grace Hamby Duncan. Mrs. Burrell owned and operated Shadyside Florist in Easley for 32 years until her retirement. Following retirement, she worked with her son at Tinsley Jewelers. She was the oldest member of First Baptist Church Easley and was a member of the Philathea Sunday School Class. Mrs. Burrell was not only a servant of God; she was a servant to whom all she met. She enjoyed growing and arranging beautiful flowers, gardening, and cooking. Surviving are her son, Ed Burrell and his wife, Joann, of Greenville; three grandchildren, Shane Burrell of Tulsa, Okla., Tifton Burrell of Greenville and Kristyn Swearingen (Brandon) of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Emma Burrell and Jack Burrell of Tulsa, Okla.; sisters, Carol Duncan of Clayton, Ga., and Evelyn Lee of Charleston, S.C.; a brother, Bry Duncan of Denver, Colo.; and a daughter-in-law, Anne Burrell of Spartanburg, S.C. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Tommy Joe Burrell; and nine siblings. Due to the Covid-19 crisis and accordance to the CDC Guidelines, a private service for the family was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial following in Westview Cemetery in Easley. Please visit https://robinsonfuneralhomes.com/downtown-chapel-live/ to view the service live. Flowers will be accepted. The family is at the home. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

