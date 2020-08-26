Nancy Belle

EASLEY — Nancy Jane (Williams) Belle, age 83, of Easley, S.C., went to sing in the heavenly choir on August 19th, 2020 after a brief illness. She quite possibly is already section leader of that choir!

Nancy was born Feb. 25, 1937 in Mansfield Ohio, growing up in Elyria and Youngstown, Ohio. After graduating from Rayen High School ('55) in Youngstown, she attended Nursing School at Western Reserve (now known as Case Western Reserve) where she earned her RN degree. She was an OB nurse delivering babies at St Luke's hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nancy and Jerry were wed in 1961 and moved around NE Ohio to Euclid, Canton, Mayfield Hts., Cleveland Hts., Mentor, Concord Twp. and Painesville. After raising her sons, Nancy went back to work at Lake County Visiting Nurses where she retired in 1997.

A singer most of her life, Nancy started in Sweet Adelines in her twenties, and was asked to be the baritone in the beloved quartet, The 4th Edition with Lee Davidson, Sally Whitledge and Connie Noble (deceased). They were the 1972 Sweet Adeline's International Queens of Harmony. The group performed at Carnegie Hall and Prince Albert Hall in London, England, among other prestigious venues. The 4th Edition played in every state in the Union and Alaska, went on a USO tour in the late 1970's, and recorded three vinyl albums and a CD.

Nancy has always been very involved in the Episcopal church and was an active member at St. Michael's in Easley. She was also very proud to be in the Order of the Daughters of the King, always wearing her cross and ready to witness the power of the Holy Spirit! After Jerry's death, Nancy moved to Easley in 2006 and vivaciously lived out her life! She loved spending time with her companion of 10 years, Richard Savageau, was passionate about music and singing, enjoyed walking in nature, gardening and going to the Y, where she was in the Silver Sneakers class.

Nancy loved life and people; never met a stranger and always had a smile to share!

Nancy is survived by her sons Gregory C. Belle (Debbie), of Easley, SC, and Jeffrey B. Belle (Kerry) of Chardon, Ohio; grandchildren, Tashia Hawkins (Jake), Jake Armbruster (Kelsey), Justin Belle, Cooper Belle and pseudo granddaughter Gloria (Xin Wang); her brother, Robert C. Williams (Ellen) of Boston, Mass., and Phoenix , Ariz., many nephews, nieces, friends turned relatives, and friends galore!

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Carl Belle; father, M Carl Williams; mother, Jane Mae (Percival) Williams; and sister, Carole Rae Lynch.

The family would like to extend our gratitude for all of the helpful visits, calls, cards, flowers and photos and for Amedysis Hospice and Home Instead Seniorcare for their tender loving care.

Due to COVID 19 and the fact that the Belle clan are huggers, memorial services will be scheduled when people can get up-close to each other. There will likely be two services scheduled in the summer of 2021; an interment and memorial service in Painesvile, Ohio, and a celebration of life service in Easley, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michaels Episcopal Church, Easley, SC, St James Episcopal Church in Painesville, OH, The Order of Daughters of the King, and Sweet Adelines International. The family is at the home of Greg and Debbie Belle.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.