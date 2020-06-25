Nancy Looper

DACUSVILLE — Mrs. Nancy Lark Looper, 80, wife of Franklin "Frank" M. Looper, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 19, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late James Dewey Lark and the late Cora Lee Nix Lark, Mrs. Looper was a graduate of Pickens High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 59 years, are a son, Dale M. Looper (Donna) of Easley; a daughter, Anita L. Richardson (Jeff) of Dacusville; a brother, Marcus Lark (Patty) of Greenwood; two sisters, Shirley Batson (Carl), and Beverly Willimon (Phil), all of Pickens; a sister-in-law, Judy Lark of Clover; and five grandchildren. Mrs. Looper was predeceased by one brother, Larry Joe Lark of Clover.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be available for visitation at the graveside immediately following the service.

You may pay your respects to Mrs. Looper Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family members are at their respective homes.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the following who gave Mrs. Looper exceptional care during the time of her declining health; her sister, Beverly Willimon, Dr. Geanice Holton, and Dr. Stephen Dyar.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

