LIBERTY — Nancy Jane Childress Pruitt, 75, of Liberty, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the home of her sister, Kay Clark.

Born on April 29, 1943 in Dacusville, she was a daughter of the late A.B. and Esther Cisson Childress. Mrs. Pruitt was a member of Dacusville United Methodist Church and enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, and helping others. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Pruitt is survived by two sons, Matt Breazeale of Liberty, and Kevin Garren of Easley; one daughter, Kim Wright of Liberty; six brothers, Theo Childress (Judy), Jackie Childress (Sandra), Terry Childress (Debra), Roger Childress (Pat), Stanley Childress (Becky), and Neal Childress (Rhonda); four sisters, Kay Clark (Milton), Gail Smith (George), Beth McGovern, and Charlene McCain (Archie); five grandchildren, Ronnie Ramey (Elizabeth), Brandon Garren (Melissa), Jennifer Norris (David), Jessie Breazeale, and Shelly Ann Stephens; seven great-grandchildren, Daniel and Levi Stephens, Rebecca and Nathanael Ramey, and Juliana and Briana Garren, and Katlyn Hendricks (Toby); and three great-great grandchildren, Brooklynn and Maddison Stephens, and Jayger Hendricks.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is predeceased by two sons, Scott Garren and Joey Garren; one brother A.B. Childress III; and two granddaughters Ashley Garren and Jody Breazeale.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Dacusville United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Dacusville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1635 Thomas Mill Road Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home of Milton and Kay Clark, 3722 Earls Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.