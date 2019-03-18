SIX MILE — Nancy Duncan Scruggs, 76, wife of the late Bobby Gene Scruggs, passed from this life on Tuesday March 12, 2019.

Mrs. Scruggs was born in Cherokee County, a daughter of the late Dexter and Nancy Scruggs Duncan. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter Lisa Babb (Robert) of Six Mile, granddaughter Cindi Babb also of Six Mile. Surviving also is her sister Nellie Hart of Boiling Springs and brothers Don Duncan of Trinity, N.C., Coleman Duncan of Blacksburg, and Dean Duncan of Duncan and two great granddaughters Catie Morris and Kelly Morris.

The family received friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the mausoleum chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Park with funeral services following. Entombment was in the mausoleum.

The family is at the home.