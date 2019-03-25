EASLEY — Mrs. Neda "Rusty" Duncan Ritter, 98, wife of the late E.P. Lee Ritter, passed away on her birthday, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Allegheny County, Penn., a daughter of the late William Floyd Duncan and the late Neda Metzger Duncan, Mrs. Ritter retired from First National Bank of Pickens County with 22 years of service. She was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church since 1950, and served as past treasurer of the Presbyterian Church Synodical and Local Presbyterian Women.

Rusty was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan, and loved spending time with her friends and family, with whom she kept in constant contact.

Surviving are a son, Richard Lee Ritter, Sr. (Carole) of Seneca; a daughter, Barbara Ritter Lee (Boon) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a brother, W. Floyd Duncan of Bradford Woods, Penn.; four grandchildren, Amy Lee Hoffman, Wendy Lee Mendenhall, Collin Lee and Richard Lee Ritter, Jr.; and five great-grandchildren, Gabe and Zoe Hoffman, and Luke, Ethan and Adam Mendenhall.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ritter was predeceased by a sister, Gloria Drylie; and a great-grandchild, Grace Hoffman.

Graveside services were March 22, 2019 in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 S. 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.