LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Alexander will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.

Nora Pressley "Nanny" Alexander, 92, of 333 S. Peachtree Street passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born in Pickens, she was the widow of Clyde B. Alexander and a daughter of the late Dave and Bessie Dickard Pressley.

Mrs. Alexander was a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Liberty. She worked for ECP before taking early retirement to take care of her late husband. She loved caring for others, cooking and her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandy McClain (James) of Liberty; two grandsons, Scott McClain (Tonia), and Kevin McClain (Angie) all of Liberty; four great grandchildren, Jamie McClain (Stephanie), Jonathan McClain (Kayla), Rachel McClain, and Harrison McClain; also surviving are six great-great grandchildren, Sophia, Easton, Braxton, Chevy, ElleeMae and Henry.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and in addition to her husband and parents was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.

The family will be at the home of James and Sandy McClain, 335 S. Peachtree Street, Liberty SC 2967. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.