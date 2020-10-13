Norma Galloway

CENTRAL — Norma Jean McAlister Galloway, 85, of Central, S.C., died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Greenville, S.C.

Born in Anderson, she was the widow of Ray Don Galloway and a daughter of the late Robert Doyle and Earline Landress McAlister.

Surviving are her son, Mark Galloway (Becky), of Taylors; a sister, Midge Revis of Central; five grandchildren, Jake Barnes (Eve), Summer Williams (Jason), Anna Catron (Brad), Amanda Galloway and Elizabeth Galloway; eight great-grandchildren, Kurstin, Cam, Maggie-Claire, Mary-Raydon, Evelyn, Max, Blakely and Ernie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Barnes and her husband Charles; a sister, Bobbie Sue Roper; and a brother Thomas "Sonny" McAlister.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Galloway were held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Baptist Church. Burial was at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family received friends Monday at Liberty Mortuary.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave. Liberty, SC, 29657.

The family will be at their respective homes.

