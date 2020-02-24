EASLEY — Olin David Martin, Sr., a retiree of Mayfair Mills and an ardent hunter, fisherman and gardener, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was 84.

He was born Feb. 25, 1935 in Six Mile, the seventh of nine children of Barney Gaines Martin and Annie Mae Lusk Martin. He grew up in Easley, graduating from Easley High School in 1953. He enrolled at Clemson University (then Clemson Agricultural College), where he served in ROTC and majored in textile manufacturing. He graduated from Clemson in 1957.

He worked in the field of textiles for his entire working life, starting at age 16. Soon after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree at Clemson, he took a job at Glenwood Mill of Mayfair Mills, where he worked for nearly 40 years, serving as supervisor in most departments, including several years as the plant manager.

In October 1958, he married Joyce Avondalee Crenshaw of Pickens, with whom he had three children. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2016. A devoted husband and father, he supported all of his children and grandchildren in their education, goals and dreams, and with the assistance of family and medical staff served as caretaker for his wife at home during her final years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In the years since her death, he remained active in a local support group, even attending a meeting days before he passed.

Mr. Martin was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, especially for deer. He raised cattle, was a beekeeper and planted an expansive vegetable garden every year. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the Clemson Tigers, attending nearly every home football game for many years.

He grew up in the Wesleyan Church and for most of his adult life was a member of United Wesleyan Church (formerly Arial Wesleyan Church) in Easley, where he served often as a men's Sunday School teacher. He remained steadfast in his faith, and he lived an active, independent life at his home in Easley until the day he died.

He is survived by two sons, Olin David Martin, Jr. and wife, Maureen, of Midlothian, Va., and Gregory Dean Martin and wife, Terri, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; a daughter, Esther Kay Padgett and husband, John, of Brevard, N.C.; three sisters, Ruth Traber of Liberty, Dorothy Gibson of Pickens, and Alma Pace of Easley; and five grandchildren, Anne Martin, Paul Martin, Glen Martin, Neal Martin and Felder Anne Martin.

In addition to his wife and parents, preceding Mr. Martin in death were two brothers, Claude A. Martin and John B. Martin; and three sisters, Margie Nalley, Thelma Black and Frances Pearson.

The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 305 West Main Street in downtown Easley.

Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road in Easley, followed by a brief burial service in Hillcrest Memorial Park near Pickens.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees, preservationofhoneybees.com or 3525 Piedmont Rd., Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305, or to the Wesleyan Church Missions Global Partners at globalpartnersonline.org or [email protected] or 317-774-3944.

Family and friends are encouraged to post memories or tributes to Mr. Martin or to sign the online guest book at the Robinson Funeral Home website, RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.