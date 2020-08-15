Olive Surratt

EASLEY — Ms. Olive Vera Surratt, Age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Ms. Surratt was born in Pickens County, S.C., and was the daughter of the late William Abner Stansell and Grethel Cantrell Stansell and wife to the late William Eugene Surratt.

Survivors include a son Cyrus "Bim" Surratt (Bertha) from Georgetown, S.C., and daughter Earline Rumsey from Easley, S.C., and grandchildren Mark Guthrie (Alison), Lisa Moss (Ty), Diane Milton (Walter), Jerry Guthrie, Christy Brazell (Mark), Will Surratt, Ryler Dennis and Pablo Vargas. Also surviving are eight loving and precious great-grandchildren and four adorable great-great-grandchildren. Ms. Surratt is survived by a brother Wade Stansell from Crockett, Calif., and two sisters Ellen Sponsler from Easley, S.C., and Linda Davis from Mauldin, S.C.

Ms. Surratt was predeceased by a daughter Wanda Chapman Jackson and brothers Mack Stansell, Carl Stansell and Ralph Stansell and sisters Lucille Smith, Irene Stansell, Julie Mae Stansell and Helen Owen.

Ms. Surratt was a long time member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley and was known to be a gentle and kind person. She was loved by everyone. She was quick witted and loved playing the jokester with people. She loved the art of fishing with a cane pole and loved loved playing Bingo. Ms. Surratt was known by her family as being the greatest cook and was known for her fried chicken and biscuits. Ms. Surratt's humor and personality will be missed by all that she knew.

A visitation was held at Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road #1430 Easley, SC, 29642 on Aug. 11, 2020. Funeral service followed and burial was in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made by contacting Christy Brazell countrygirlcb@bellsouth.net or Mark Guthrie guthriemarke@yahoo.com to assist the family in funeral costs. Family is acceptable to flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Surratt Family.

