EASLEY — Oliver "Rab" Rabalais, 83, of Cottage Gate Lane, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2019.

Born in St. Landry Parish, La., he was a son of the late Thomas and Norma Saucier Rabalais.

Mr. Rabalais was retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of dedicated service to his country. Also, he retired from the Greenville County School District, and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Six Mile. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling with his wife, Margie. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his special cat, Boots. He was also a lifetime member of the Six Mile Masonic Lodge #339 A.F.M.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Margie Louise Horton Rabalais; a son, Brian Keith Rabalais and his wife, Kelly, of Denver, NC; two grandchildren, Chandler Keith Rabalais and Kayla Elise Rabalais.

Mr. Rabalais was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his half-sisters, Bess, Hazel, Helen and Gertrude; and half-brothers, Thomas, Arthur and Leo.

The family received friends on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 1-2:45 p.m., at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a service following at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. The burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 336 Mountain View Church Road, Six Mile, SC 29682.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.