EASLEY — Opal Porter Hooker, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Julian Otis Porter and Etta Gravely Porter.

Mrs. Hooker was retired from Mayfair Mills after 50 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 70 years, Benjamin B. Hooker; a daughter, Julia Langston and her husband, James and Ben Hooker and his wife, Ann; grandchildren, Andy and Dawn Hooker, Casey and Trey Willingham, Jay Langston, Jonathan and Danae Langston and Paul and Hannah Langston; great grandchildren, Kinley, Lathem and Sophie Hooker, Reese and Mason Willingham, Lucy Kate, Jase and Bodie Langston; and a sister, Hazel Morgan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kristen Langston and a sister, Eloise Anthony.

Graveside services were held on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Easley First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 300 E. 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

