EASLEY — James Otis "Jim" Reid, 85, of Holly Bush Road, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late James Lewis Reid and Bertha Spearman Reid.

Mr. Reid was retired from General Electric in Greenville. He was formerly employed with Saco-Lowell in Easley. He attended Jones Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Ellenburg Reid; stepsons, Keith Bryant, and Randall Bryant; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cecil Reid of Pickens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Keasler; sisters, Inez Smith and Viola Talley; and a brother, J.D. Reid.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the building fund of Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home.

