Parker Pace

BREVARD, N.C. — Parker Waymon Pace, 83, husband of Anne R. Pace of Brevard, N.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was home surrounded by his family.

Born in Rocky Bottom, S.C., he was the son of the late Milton C. Pace and Esther A. Pace.

Parker was a member of Pisgah Forest Baptist Church for over 50 years where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on many committees. He retired from Ecusta (P.H. Glatfelter) after 42 years of service. Parker was a graduate of Pickens High School and had lived in Brevard since 1957. He was a member of the Dunn's Rock Masonic Lodge and Oasis Shriners. In addition to his love of golf and Clemson Football he was a loving father and grandfather.

Parker loved his wife, loved his family, and loved his church. He seldom missed a chance to watch Brevard football and basketball, especially when his grandson was playing or coaching. Parker was proud of his growing family and lit up when he got to hold his grandchildren. As they grew older, he was always interested in exchanging good stories.

In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, he is survived by daughters, Christi Pace Hinkle(Steve) and Cynthia "Cindy" Pace Owen (Randy), four grandchildren, Jenny Elliott (Chris) of Nashville, Tenn., David Hinkle (Kara) of Charlotte, N.C., Jonathan Owen (Ashley) of Brevard, and Brad Hinkle of Durham; seven great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Titus Owen, Maddie, Maya, and Michael Elliott, Ryan and Drew Hinkle; one special adopted daughter, Tabitha Dobbins; one sister, Linda Reeves of Charleston, S.C.; one brother, Bill Pace of Brevard.

Visitation was a drive thru at Pisgah Forest Baptist Church from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The funeral service began at 2:30 p.m. in the church. The service was broadcasted live on 101.9 FM for those who preferred to participate from their car in the parking lot. Interment followed at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers ,memorials may be made to Pisgah Forest Baptist Church or to Shriners Children's Hospital, Greenville, SC.

