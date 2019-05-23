CENTRAL — Patricia Hamilton Clark, 70, widow of Jerry Lee Clark passes away Saturday Morning, May 18, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care in Six Mile, S.C.

Patricia was born in Easley, S.C., the daughter of the late John Austin and Etta Mae Gibson Hamilton. She was a former textile employee and most recently worked in food preparation at Ingles in Clemson. She was of the Holiness faith. Patricia enjoyed painting, canning and collecting "what nots."

Surviving are a brother, Robert Duane Hamilton of Seneca; sister Janie M. Martin (Junior) of Central; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was predeceased by a son, Tommy Clark; brothers, Billy Hamilton and Edward Hamilton; and sister, Mildred H. McAlister.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday in Dodge Cemetery with Rev. Lonnie Donald officiating.

The family received friends on Tuesday night at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central.

The family is at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.