LIBERTY — Patricia Curtis Maritato, 70, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019, in Simpsonville, S.C.

Born on March 14, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Caroline Curtis. Patricia spent many years working as a dietary aide both locally and in Michigan. When she was not busy working, she loved watching old movies. She was a family-oriented wife, mother and grandmother ,who had a very special fondness for dogs.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Ignatius (Butch) Maritato; two sons, Tony and Michael Maritato; one daughter, Maryann Crawford; four grandchildren, Iggy, Dominick, Kaden, and Khloey; three brothers, Arthur, Leonard, and James; one sister, Anna; and her beloved friend, Karen.

A memorial service was held on Monday July 29, 2019, at East Pickens Baptist Church. The family received friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.