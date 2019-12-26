EASLEY — Mrs. Patricia Jane "Patsy" Macdonald Rogers, 84, wife of Dr. Dexter B. Rogers, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at The Pearl at Five Forks, Simpsonville.

Born in Moultrie, Ga., a daughter, of the late Dr. Malcolm Alexander Macdonald and the late Annette Carlton Macdonald, Mrs. Rogers was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics, and belonged to the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was a former County Home Demonstration Agent for the state of Georgia and taught Home Economics at Thornwell School in Clinton.

Mrs. Rogers was an active and hard working member of Easley Presbyterian Church, where she served on the church building committee and church missions. She was a member and past president of the Dorothy O. Scott Garden Club.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, are two sons, Marvin Luther Rogers (Marjorie) of Spruce Pine, N.C., and Dr. Malcolm Macdonald Rogers (Melissa) of Easley; a daughter, Rev. Dr. Annette Carlton Rogers-Vaughn (Bruce) of Franklin, Tenn.; and seven grandsons.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rogers was predeceased by a sister, Anne Macdonald Lee Setliff.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Easley Presbyterian Church. The present and past members of the Dorothy O. Scott Garden Club will serve as escorts of honor.

The family will receive friends in the church parlor immediately following the service.

A private committal service will be held in Westview Cemetery, Easley.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.