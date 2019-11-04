EASLEY — Mrs. Patricia Mae Seifert Sawasky, 68, wife of John David Sawasky, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Born in Miami, Fla., a daughter of the late John Joseph Seifert and the late Marabee Jeanne Brierton Seifert, Mrs. Sawasky graduated from Missouri Southern State College where she received her Master's degree in Sociology and was a homemaker. She was of the Jehovah Witness faith.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three daughters, Angela Calame (Ian Calame) of Madison, Wisc., Audrey Khairghdam (Howard Jones) of Janesville, Wisc., and Joni Wait of Fountain Inn; a son, David John Sawasky of Saultste. Marie, Mich.; a sister, Mary Susan Fellows of Easley; nine grandchildren, Andrew Aslam, Lillian Clark, Brayden Jones, Adrianna Calame, Owen Calame, J.D. Sawasky, Scott Dominowski, Michael Nelson and Megan Wait; and two great-grandchildren, Carlie and Taylor Striebich.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sawasky was predeceased by a brother, John Patrick Seifert.

Private memorial services will be held at her home, a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Patricia to NAMI, "National Alliance of Mental Illness," 2320 E. North Street, Greenville, SC 29607, or by visiting their website at www.namigreenvillesc.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.