EASLEY — Patricia W. Meeks, of Easley S.C., passed away March 4, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1934 to the late Hedley Burchill and Lily Gladys Weavers in Essex, England.

Pat was a weaver her entire career, from 1956 to 1996 and worked at various textiles mills all over Upstate S.C., and Western North Carolina.

She was a member of St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Easley S.C., and Quilts of Love with Faith Lutheran Chapel in Pickens, S.C.

She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Meeks, and daughter, Sherry Love.

Survivors include her three daughters, Roberta Pelfrey, Cynthia Love, of Easley, and Patrice Thompson of Gaffney S.C. Other survivors include her five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or public service.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, or other gifts, memorial gifts be given to Meals-On-Wheels of Pickens County, and the Pickens County Library.