PICKENS — Patrick Louis Duegaw, 75, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital from complications of a stroke. Born in Watertown, N.Y., he was a son of the late Joseph H. Duegaw Sr. and Naomi Shimer Duegaw.

He was retired from the electronics industry where he was successful with several start up ventures. Patrick was an avid reader, loved traveling and working outdoors. He especially enjoyed woodworking in his dream work shop. He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving is his spouse and the love of his life for the past 30 years, Joyce McJunkins, of the home; two sons, Eric J. Duegaw and Patrick D. Duegaw (Elizabeth Stevenson) both of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Cheryl Duegaw Nash of Altmar, N.Y.; a brother, Joseph H. Duegaw, Jr. of Fredericksburg, Va.; and his brothers from his extended family, Lane and Donald (Cabbage)McJunkins of Pickens, S.C.; one granddaughter, Chloe Duegaw and two grandsons, Isaac Duegaw and Alex Brooks Duegaw.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Amy Christine Duegaw.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pickens County Humane Society: PO Box 83 Liberty, SC 29657 or by visiting www.pchumanesociety.org or American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 or by visiting https://americanstroke.org/donate/

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are assisting the family.