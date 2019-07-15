PICKENS — Patsy "BeBe" Sexton Chastain, 79, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Monday July 8, 2019, at AnMed Health in Anderson.

Born on Dec. 19, 1939, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Charley and Lola-Mae Galloway Sexton.

Patsy was retired from Singer-Ryobi, where she worked in office administration for 39 years. She loved to decorate, and enjoyed tending to her gardens. Her favorite game to play was Bridge and she was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, James Allen Chastain; daughter, Cynthia Lee Chastain Tutton; sister, Margaret Springfield and her husband Wayne; many loving nieces nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces.

She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Ted Sexton, and sister, Geraldine Elrod.

The family received friends on Thursday July 11, 2019, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held following the visitation at 2:45 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend H.C. Couch and Reverend Barry Dilworth officiating.

Burial followed at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the at 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.