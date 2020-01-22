EASLEY – Patsy Jean Howard Davis, 72, widow of William "Bill" Davis, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 7, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Francis Norwood Howard, Sr. and Lillie Mae Alverson Howard. She was formerly employed with Anmed Health Cannon and a member of Jones Hill Church of God.

Survivors include children, Penny McLauchlin of Hope Mills, N.C., Benjamin Chadwick of Pickens, Stephen Chadwick of Palm Harbor, Fla., Sara Anders of Pickens, and Matthew Chadwick of Easley; brothers, Grady Lee Howard and Ronnie Michael Howard, both of Hickory Tavern; sister, Mary Frances Williams of Sumrall, Miss.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, Francis Norwood Howard, Jr. and a sister, Nellie Ruth Rogers.

Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Jones Hill Church of God with a memorial service following at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone 52 Way, Greenville, SC.