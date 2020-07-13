PICKENS — Due to the current COVID19 pandemic and CDC guidelines concerning social distancing the family will have a private service to honor the life of Mrs. Durham in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The livestream of her service will be available 11 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 by visiting her obituary tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Mary Lou "Patsy" Durham, 98, of Pickens, S.C., died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Manna Health and Rehab. Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Esther Jenkins Kelly and the widow of Bernard Mitchell Durham.

She retired from Pratt Reed and was a lifelong member of Camp Creek Baptist Church where she was a faithful Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a loving spiritual mother to so many through the years.

Surviving are a sister, Barbara Roberts of Pickens; dear friends, Norman, Carol, Craig, and Chase Holliday of Central; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Stanley and Steve Durham, two sisters, Helen and Sybil Frazier, and a brother, Guy Kelly.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Vision Baptist Missions, PO Box 442, Alpharetta GA 30009, for church construction in India.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.