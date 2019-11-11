LIBERTY — Patsy Leara Adkison Shiflet, 73, of N. Old Pendleton Road, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Born in Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Henry Luther Adkison and Nettie Adkison Motley.

Mrs. Shiflet was formerly employed with Emtec. She loved her family and enjoyed Oil Painting.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Alton Van Shiflet; her children, Henry Jerome Hutto (Candy) of Liberty, Kenneth Wayne Hutto of Cartersville, Ga., Thomas Jason Hutto of Marietta, Ga., Donna Hutto Yingling (Herb) of Easley and Lori Lee McKinney (Benny) of Easley; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a step daughter, Amy Lynn Whitworth (Gail) of Carrollton, Ga.; and sisters, Rhonda Kay Davis of New Brockton, Ala., and Margie Faye Lamb of Ala.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a stepson, Johnny Shiflet; a brother, Earl Adkison; and a sister Orgie Mae Loper.

The family received friends on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. A private graveside will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, 29680.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.