TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Patsy F. Watson, 83, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 27, 1935 to the late Johnny and Pearline Fields in Easley, S.C., Patsy was a member of Mims United Methodist Church and worked for many years with Time Warner Company.

She was a member of the Daughters of the Nile, the Pilot Club and enjoyed square dancing, camping and traveling in their RV.

Other than her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her husband Alvin Watson, sister Janice Jennings and brothers Donnie and Gene Fields.

She will be greatly missed by her son David (Pam) Watson; daughter Becky (Frank) Efkovics; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Glenda Wilson and brother Tommy (Elizabeth) Fields. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at North Brevard Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.. Memorial Contributions may be made in Patsy's name to Hospice of St. Francis.

