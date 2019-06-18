EASLEY — Paul Duane Deane, Sr., 88, of Easley, SC passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

A native of Maryville, Tenn., he was the son of the late J.C. Deane and Bertie Couch Deane. He was a graduate of Everett High School, Lincoln Memorial University where he earned a B.A. degree in Business Administration, and the University of Tennessee, where he earned a M.Ed degree in Education. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He was predeceased by his brothers: J.C Deane Jr. and Dr. Kenneth Dean; and his sisters Lois Deane Davis, Wanda Deane Byrum, and Jenny Deane Long. He was the husband of the late Bertie Foster Deane.

He retired from the School District of Pickens County as a computer science teacher. He also worked for many years at Platt Saco Lowell as the Director of Information Services. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping other people whenever he could. He liked walking every morning with his friends at the gym at Pope Field in Easley. He also loved Tennessee and Tennessee football.

In his early years, he coached Little League baseball. He was a Boy Scout leader. He was President of the Sertoma Club and Easley High School Booster Club. He was honored to be elected into the Lincoln Memorial University's Athletic Hall of Fame for being their basketball and baseball manager.

Survivors include his four children: sons, Paul Deane, Jr. (Cathy) of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Dr. Robert Deane of Pawley's Island, S.C.; and William McKay Deane of Easley, S.C.; daughter Diane Finley of Easley, S.C.; sister, Patricia Deane of Maryville, Tenn.; grandchildren: Paul Davis Deane (Molly) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Carrie Deane of West Lafayette, Ind.; Marsh Deane of Pawley's Island S.C.; Taylor Deane of Pawley's Island S.C.; and Sean Finley of Easley, S.C.; and greatgrandchildren Eli Deane of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Seaton Deane of Fort Wayne, Ind.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 in Maryville, Tenn.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Fleetwood Rehabilitation Healthcare for their compassion and care of Paul.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Foster Park Little League, 4226 Arlington Ave., Fort Wayne, IN.