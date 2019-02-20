NORRIS — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Galloway will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial with full military honors will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.

MSgt Paul Olonzo Galloway USAF (Ret.), 86, of 112 Joyce Street, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born in Walhalla, he was a son of the late Claude P. and Edna Burke Galloway. He was a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Tampa.

Mr. Galloway retired from the United States Air Force where he served for 23 years. He later worked for Westinghouse and Champion Aerospace. During his free time he was an avid fisherman and also loved gardening.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Freida Speights Galloway of the home; two daughters, Karen Pratt of Norris, and Cyndi Young (Douglas) of Seneca; a son, Keith Galloway of Norris; two sisters, Rachel Nalley of Pickens and Opal Mann of Central; also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Paul Galloway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson SC 29621.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.