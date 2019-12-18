LIBERTY — Mr. Paul Clifton Harper, 91, husband of the late Sarah Mae Hayes Harper, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, December 16, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late James William Harper and the late Nettie Gilstrap Harper. Mr. Harper retired from Union Bleachery with thirty-six years of service and later retired from Mayfair Mills-Pickens Division, with ten years of service. He was a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, and was currently attending Ruhamah Baptist Church. Paul will be remembered for his kind spirit, quick wit, and his passion for farming.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Johnson Harper, of Greenville; two daughters, Louise H. Dorsey (Jimmy), and Nalmer H. Burton (Sam), both of Liberty; one brother, Hovey Harper (Frances) of Pickens; one sister, Estelle Hayes of Pickens; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his first wife and parents, Mr. Harper was predeceased by three brothers, James Harper, John Harper and Samuel Harper; and two sisters, Ida Wimpey and Anna Mae Harper.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Nalmer and Sam Burton.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice, 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

