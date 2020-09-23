Paul Wilcox

LIBERTY — Reverend Paul Leslie Wilcox, 85, husband of the late Carolyn Duncan Wilcox, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, S.C.

Paul was born in Kenton, Ohio, the son of the late Leslie D. and Ruth Grode Wilcox. Paul was a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University and pastored in the Wesleyan Church for 44 years. Following his retirement Paul continued his ministry as a licensed funeral director with Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.

He is survived by son, L. Mark Wilcox (Connie) of Tonganoxie, Kan.; daughter Julie W. Kellett (Phillip) of Pickens, S.C.; sister Lucille Rohloff (Dan) of Seneca, S.C.; grandchildren, Lloyd Patterson, III (Lora), Heidi W. Ravenscraft (Bobby), Melissa Michael (Rami), Jeremy Wilcox, Zachary Wilcox (Christine), Brock Kellett, Caleb Wilcox (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Lesley Ann and Claire Ravenscraft, Ellie, Eliza and Haven Wilcox, Paul Michael and Olivia Patterson; special friend, Marilyn Raines; and special cousin, Marion L. Wilcox (Joyce); step grandchildren, Phillip Welch (Julie), Marc Welch (Tracie), Kevin Welch (Charissa); and step grandchildren, Owen, Ethan, Avery, Parker, Conner, Reagan and Quinn Welsh.

In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was predeceased by son, Steven P. Wilcox.

Funeral services were Sept. 20, 2020 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Golden Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

The family received friends on Saturday at the funeral home.

The service was live streamed at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com/duckettrobinson-chapel-live/