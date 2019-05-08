CENTRAL — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Hall were held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Camp Creek Baptist Church. Visitation was held prior to the service from 1:30 until 3:30 PM in the sanctuary. Burial followed at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pauline Pilgrim Hall, 77, of 231 Camp Creek Road, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Born in Six Mile, she was the wife of David Samuel Hall and a daughter of the late Leroy Furman and Nina Pinion Pilgrim. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, walking and being outdoors. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons, Timothy Hall(Mary Ann) of Easley; Tony Hall of Pickens, Roger "Buck" Hall(Valerie) of Norris and Johnny Leroy Hall(Lani) of Central; three brothers, Junior, Jerry and J.D. Pilgrim all of Six Mile; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas Hall; six sisters, Edith Cartee, Hazel Rampey, Katie Maxey, Christine Pilgrim Mildred Dodson and Ovaline Marcus; four brothers, Furman, David, Donald Lee and Billy Joe Pilgrim.

The family will be at the home.

