PICKENS COUNTY — Pauline "Polly" McCall Lusk, a long-time resident of Pickens County, passed away Oct. 29 at the age of 85 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Mountain Rest, S.C., on Jan. 3, 1934 to the late Erby and Bertha (Nicholson) McCall.

She married the late Fred Lusk Sr. on March 4, 1955. Polly was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years.

She is survived by two children Linda (Larry) Roach and Fred Lusk Jr; grandchildren Heather (Corey) Hefner, Blaire Roach, Sarah Lusk, Savannah Lusk, and Christopher "Kit" Lusk; and great-grandchildren Ryleigh Hefner, Carolina Hefner, and Walker Hefner.

She is preceded in death by siblings Ralph McCall, Grady McCall, Erby McCall Jr, Aileen King, Carrie Shelor, and Beulah Hamilton.

Memorial Services will be held at Fred W. Symmes Chapel "Pretty Place" (4336 Camp Greenville Rd., Cleveland, SC 29661) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 7:30 in the morning.