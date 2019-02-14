PICKENS — Pearline Thomas McCall, age 87, of Pickens, S.C., went home to be with her Lord, Feb. 8, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Pearline had been a resident at The Haven in Greenville for the past four years where she was lovingly cared for by the wonderful, caring staff who always affectionately called her "Grandma."

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late O'Neal and Norma Thomas, she retired from Cornell Dubiler and was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, James McCall and daughter-in-law Linda Holcombe McCall, a grandson, Kevin McCall (Heather), twin great-grandchildren Liam and Emerson McCall, brothers Larry, Bobby and Cecil Thomas, sisters Frances Cody, Hilda Barton and a twin sister Pauline Armstrong.

She was also predeceased by her husband Harold McCall and a son William McCall, a sister Josie Snipes and two brothers Arthur and Lloyd Thomas.

The family received friends on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Tony Stancil and Reverend Terry Perish officiating. Honorary seating was reserved for the Midway Ladies Sunday School Class.

Burial followed at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.