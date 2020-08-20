Peggy Esuary

1/
EASLEY — Easley – Peggy Jean Lewis Eusary, 82, wife of Billy John Esuary, passed from this life on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020.

Mrs. Esuary was born in Pickens County, daughter of the late Larry and Clara Belle Sheriff Lewis. She formerly served as a social worker with the Department of Social Services (DSS) where she always strived to help children in need. Following her career with DSS, she retired as manager with the Board of Special Needs and Disability in Pickens County. Mrs. Esuary attended New Life Baptist Church. She loved fishing, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Billy J. Esuary, sons Charles Esuary of Ware Shoals and Tony Esuary of Easley, granddaughter Missy Simmons of Pickens, three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Tommy Lewis, of Spartanburg.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Esuary was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Sellers.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 with funeral services following at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum II with Reverend Cody Black officiating.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
