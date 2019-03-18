EASLEY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Holcombe will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Entombment will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Friday evening at the mortuary.

Peggy Jo Holcombe, 78, of 839 Old Stagecoach Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Olga Ada Sanders Holcombe. She retired from Alice Manufacturing with 24 years of service. Peggy enjoyed fishing but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She was a member of Carolina Community Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Parker (Matt) of Easley, and Keila Mize (Tony) of Walhalla; also surviving are seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Joe Lesley, three sisters, Mildred Gantt, Etheleen Gantt, and Geraldine Wyatt, and six brothers, Charley, Ralph, Billy, Hayward, Edward, and John Holcombe.

The family will be at the home.

