1/
Peggy Merck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Peggy Ann "Mema" Nalley Merck, 89, of Easley, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Easley, she was the wife of Lester H. Merck and a daughter of the late Olar and Rilla Hawthorne Nalley. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sitting on her front porch swing.

She was member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son Dean Merck(Stephanie), of Liberty; a daughter, Deborah Pelfrey(Billy Joe), of Pickens; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Merck were held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Reverend Jamie Duncan. Burial was at Robinson Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Monday at the Liberty Mortuary.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved