Peggy Merck

EASLEY — Peggy Ann "Mema" Nalley Merck, 89, of Easley, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born in Easley, she was the wife of Lester H. Merck and a daughter of the late Olar and Rilla Hawthorne Nalley. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sitting on her front porch swing.

She was member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son Dean Merck(Stephanie), of Liberty; a daughter, Deborah Pelfrey(Billy Joe), of Pickens; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Merck were held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Reverend Jamie Duncan. Burial was at Robinson Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Monday at the Liberty Mortuary.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.