Peggy Snyder

EASLEY — Peggy Margarete Neidhardt Snyder, 73, widow of Robert "Bob" Eugene Snyder, Sr. passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

Peggy was born in Germany and attended Cedar Rock Baptist Church. She retired as a CNA where she touched many lives providing items for her patients that went above and beyond expectations. She loved gardening, sewing, spending time with her family, and was an overall kind-hearted and talented person.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 57 years, are son, Robert Eugene Snyder, Jr. (Glenda) of Easley; daughter, Pam Carter of Easley; three grandchildren, Stephanie Bull (Jonathan), Matthew Carter, and Rebecca Carter; and four great-grandchildren, Trinity, Isabella, Savannah, and Sophia.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at Cedar Rock Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley is assisting the family.