EASLEY — Mr. Perry Ray "Daddy Ray" Dunn, 69, husband of Sandra Dee Broom Dunn, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Charles Kenneth Dunn and the late Sara Catherine Fox Dunn, Mr. Dunn was a graduate of Easley High School and was the retired owner and operator of Ray Dunn Land Surveyor. He was an active member of Peters Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Terri Dunn Anthony (Brian) of Pickens, and Jenny Dunn Hostetler (Tracy) of Dacusville; a stepdaughter, Kayla Barkley of Easley; a step-son, Kyle Barkley (Crystal) of Easley; a brother, Ken Dunn (Karla) of Six Mile; two sisters, Pansy Williams of Easley, and Peggy Gilstrap of Liberty; thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dunn was predeceased by his first wife, Ramona Kay Phillips Dunn; a daughter, Kimberly Dunn Childs; a brother, Jay Dunn; and a sister, Penny Stogner.

Graveside services were, Nov. 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Easley.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.