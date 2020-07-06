1/
Peyton Atkins
PICKENS — Peyton Elizabeth Atkins, three year old daughter of Jamie Robert Atkins of Williamston and Anna Pearl Dorsey of Pickens, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning June 20, 2020.

Peyton was born in Greenville, S.C., on Sept. 28, 2016. She loved her family and loved her dog Stella Grace.

Survivors include her parents, four brothers Kameron Kimmell, Brayden Dorsey, Jayden and Kyland Atkins. Grandparents include Elizabeth Horton, Anthony Horton, Cathie Atkins, and James Atkins and great-grandparents, Margie and David Griffith.

A service to celebrate the life of Peyton was held Friday June 26, 2020 at East Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens at 3:30 p.m. The family received friends prior to the service from 1–3:15 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

The family is at the home.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
