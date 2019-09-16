CENTRAL — Funeral services to celebrate Phil's life will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Memory Gardens. The family will received friends Friday evening at the mortuary.

Julius Phillip "Phil" Merck, 66, of 494 Maw Bridge Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Cottingham Hospice House. Born in Easley he was a son of the late Julius Clarence and Margaret Byrd Merck.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and walk thru the woods.

Phil's friendly demeanor blessed him with a multitude of friends and he will be greatly missed by all of them.

Surviving are a sister, Marilyn Swords (Mike) of Liberty; a brother, Roger Merck (Linda) of Central; a special friend, James Whitmire (Karen) of Sunset; also surviving are several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.