LIBERTY — Phil Patterson, 66, of 112 Ivey Drive, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Hoyt and Juanita Mason Patterson.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School and Tri County Technical College. He retired from Singer Company and the SC Commission For The Blind.

He was a member of the Liberty Lions Club, and was former President of the Pickens County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind for many years.

Phil was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church who loved music especially playing his bass guitar.

Surviving are his wife, Jane Patterson of the home; a daughter, Christi Bearden (Kevin) of Liberty; a sister, Cindy Cope (Robert) of Liberty; a brother, Danny Patterson (Karen) of Liberty; also surviving are two grandchildren, Skyler and Hunter.

The family received friends Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Liberty Mortuary. Per Phil's request, private graveside services will be held later at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Northside Baptist Church, 421 Sangamo Road, Pickens SC 29671.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.